Vees sweep Bandits in exhibition action

The Penticton Vees picked up a pair of wins in Brooks over the Bandits

Taylor Ward of the Penticton Vees scored twice against the Brooks Bandits in exhibition action on the road, helping the Vees win 4-2 both times. Western News file photo

The Penticton Vees scored three times in the opening frame and held on for a 4-2 win over the Brooks Bandits Saturday night, capping off the pre-season with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Vees defeated the Bandits by the same score on Sept.1. Nolan Hildebrand was in goal, while Taylor Ward, Ben Allen, Lukas Sillinger and Ryan Sandelin scored in that victory.

Unlike Friday’s game which was scoreless after the first, it took the Vees just 1:46 to open the scoring. Jared Nash had the puck behind the Brooks net and threw a perfect no-look pass out front to Lukas Sillinger for his second goal in as many games.

Just 34 seconds later, the Vees extended their lead. Jonny Tychonick’s shot from the blue line hit a Bandits player on its way and deflected into the air and fluttered over Mitchell Benson’s glove, hit the post and rolled along the goal line. Taylor Ward was parked at the side of the goal and able to slide the puck into the net.

With a little over eight minutes remaining, Penticton found the back of the net again. A great forecheck from Nicky Leivermann saw him get behind the defence and ring the puck around to the right point. Ryan O’Connell got control before firing a slap shot that beat Benson glove side. The Bandits were able to get one back in the first, a one timer from the right circle deflected in the air and Simon Boyko was able to swat the puck in as it came down.

After a scoreless second, Brooks found the back of the net a second time when Dennis Cesana fired a slap shot past Adam Scheel 2:56 into the third.

The Bandits were called for a late cross checking penalty in the final minutes, and Ward made them pay. He got the puck alone in front of the net and showed nice hands by going forehand-backhand and roofing it over an outstretched David Farrier to make it 4-2.

Tensions flared in front of the Brooks bench as the final buzzer went, but when the dust settled it was the Vees leaving town with the victory.

The regular season kicks off Friday night when the Vees travel to Merritt to play the Centennials.