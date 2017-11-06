Vipers deal for Whistle

The Vernon Vipers have added 19-year-old, high-scoring Brandon Whistle to their BCHL roster.

The Vernon Vipers have added 19-year-old, high-scoring Brandon Whistle to their B.C. Hockey League roster.

The Snakes have traded the playing rights of rookie forward Adam Panacci to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange Whistle, who turns 20 in December.

Whistle, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder out of West Kelowna, was in his third season with the Pontiacs. He has 100 points in 106 career AJHL games. Whistle is also a former Okanagan Major Midget Rocket who led that team in scoring in 2014-2015 with 48 points.

Panacci, 18, of Toronto, had two goals in 13 games this season.

In a separate deal made last week, the Vipers dealt winger Finn Evans to the Ottawa Junior Senators of the CCHL for future considerations. The pair of moves leaves the Vipers one under the BCHL roster limit of 23.

Vernon visits the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night. More to come.