Vipers deal for Whistle

The Vernon Vipers have added 19-year-old, high-scoring Brandon Whistle to their BCHL roster.

Brandon Whistle

The Vernon Vipers have added 19-year-old, high-scoring Brandon Whistle to their B.C. Hockey League roster.

The Snakes have traded the playing rights of rookie forward Adam Panacci to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange Whistle, who turns 20 in December.

Whistle, a 6-foot-1, 205-pounder out of West Kelowna, was in his third season with the Pontiacs. He has 100 points in 106 career AJHL games. Whistle is also a former Okanagan Major Midget Rocket who led that team in scoring in 2014-2015 with 48 points.

Panacci, 18, of Toronto, had two goals in 13 games this season.

In a separate deal made last week, the Vipers dealt winger Finn Evans to the Ottawa Junior Senators of the CCHL for future considerations. The pair of moves leaves the Vipers one under the BCHL roster limit of 23.

Vernon visits the Langley Rivermen Tuesday night. More to come.

Previous story
Warriors host ‘Backs, to honour veterans

Just Posted

Great pumpkin drop off…and then some

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country accepted hundreds of pumpkins

Genereaux focus of awareness campaign

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Okanagan MP says Canada being looked to by the world

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says survey is right, Canada has greatest positive influence on world today

It was no trick, it was a scratch-and-win Halloween treat

West Kelowna woman wins $675,000 scratching her Set For Life lottery ticket Halloween night

UBC community to gather Thursday to honour Canada’s military veterans

Public is encouraged to attend UBC’s Remembrance event

Kelowna remembers loved ones lost to drunk driving

Candlelight vigil held for drunk driving victims…

B.C. police officer shot in the back: reports

Abbotsford police officer taken to hospital

Rapping reindeer, singing pigs and a big bad wolf

Tickets are on sale now for the Theatre Kelowna’s adaptation of Paddy Malcolm English’s Big Bad Wolf

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

Warriors host ‘Backs, to honour veterans

West Kelowna home to Salmon Arm Wednesday for BCHL action

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal brings their acrobatic production to the ice in Penticton

Most Read