Vipers netminder Ty Taylor jumps on the puck as Cavin Tilsey of the West Kelowna Warriors tries to poke it in Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Vipers first in BCHL

Brett Stapley scored twice as the Vernon Vipers iced the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 Saturday night

The Vernon Vipers are first overall in the B.C. Hockey League.

Brett Stapley rang up his second straight two-goal outing as the Vipers grounded the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 before 1,906 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon moved to 12-4-0-2 for sole possession of the Interior Conference penthouse, one point ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Jimmy Lambert (ninth), Jagger Williamson (eighth) and Connor Marritt (second) also supplied snipes for the Snakes, who held period leads of 1-0 and 3-2.

Willie Reim counted his fourth and fifth goals of the year for the 11-6 Warriors, both on the powerplay in the middle stanza. The Vipers converted twice with the man advantage in the same period.

Viper defencemen Michael Ufberg and Michael Young each pocketed a pair of assists in support of Ty Taylor (29 saves). Nik Amundrud kicked out 34 shots for West Kelowna.

Viper speedster Keyvan Mokhtari was chosen the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

Trail kept pace with Vernon by stopping the Penticton Vees 4-1 before 2,312 fans at Cominco Arena. Tyler Ghiradosi scored twice for the Smokies.

Lucas Sowder produced 2+2 as the Wenatchee Wild shelled the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 8-1 before 3,066 fans at the Town Toyota Center.

The host Cowichan Valley Capitals iced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1.

Previous story
Rockets down Cougars for third straight win

Just Posted

Newspaper carrier’s patience pays off

Kelowna - Connor Gartner saved to buy a laptop for two years by delivering newspapers

Your weekend story highlights

Kelowna - Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories

West Kelowna water quality advisory could be coming to an end

City flushing water mains in anticipation of lifting advisory

Interior Health issues illicit drug alert after spike of overdoses in B.C.

Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday

Best of Kelowna 2017: Nightlife Venue OK Corral

We continue to look back at Kelowna’s favourites in the 2017 Best of Kelowna contest

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Rockets down Cougars for third straight win

Kelowna wraps up home stand with 4-2 win

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

COLUMN: Liberal government ignores even its own MPs on supporting Canadian news

With nice words and platitudes, they rejected everything that the Heritage committee recommended

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

From seedling to pumpkin

Kelowna - The farmer’s market encourages youth to decorate pumpkins after watching them grow

Letter: Remove bridge barriers, switch traffic flow

Kelowna - I’m not a bridge builder or engineer but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

Most Read