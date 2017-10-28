Vipers first in BCHL

Brett Stapley scored twice as the Vernon Vipers iced the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 Saturday night

Vipers netminder Ty Taylor jumps on the puck as Cavin Tilsey of the West Kelowna Warriors tries to poke it in Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The Vernon Vipers are first overall in the B.C. Hockey League.

Brett Stapley rang up his second straight two-goal outing as the Vipers grounded the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 before 1,906 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon moved to 12-4-0-2 for sole possession of the Interior Conference penthouse, one point ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Jimmy Lambert (ninth), Jagger Williamson (eighth) and Connor Marritt (second) also supplied snipes for the Snakes, who held period leads of 1-0 and 3-2.

Willie Reim counted his fourth and fifth goals of the year for the 11-6 Warriors, both on the powerplay in the middle stanza. The Vipers converted twice with the man advantage in the same period.

Viper defencemen Michael Ufberg and Michael Young each pocketed a pair of assists in support of Ty Taylor (29 saves). Nik Amundrud kicked out 34 shots for West Kelowna.

Viper speedster Keyvan Mokhtari was chosen the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

Trail kept pace with Vernon by stopping the Penticton Vees 4-1 before 2,312 fans at Cominco Arena. Tyler Ghiradosi scored twice for the Smokies.

Lucas Sowder produced 2+2 as the Wenatchee Wild shelled the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 8-1 before 3,066 fans at the Town Toyota Center.

The host Cowichan Valley Capitals iced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-1.