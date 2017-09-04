Ward, Tychonick names Vees assistant captains

Taylor Ward has been named one of the Penticton Vees’ assistant captains along with defenceman Jonny Tychonick. Mark Brett/Western News

Taylor Ward and Jonny Tychonick are having A’s stitched onto their jerseys.

The Penticton Vees announced Monday that Ward and Tychonick join co-captains Owen Sillinger and Grant Cruikshank as part of the leadership group.

“I have been pleased by the way all our returning players have impressed our culture on our new group,” Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson said in a team statement. “Our leadership is solid with the addition of Taylor who I’ve seen mature during his time with the Vees. With regards to Jonny, he has trusted the process and his actions over the offseason have shown he deserves to wear a letter.”

Ward, a Kelowna native, enters his third season as a Vee having played 116 regular season games and scoring 33 points. He played a big role in the Vees Fred Page Cup championship last season, scoring four goals and adding five assists in 21 games. He is committed to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the fall of 2018.

Tychonick, from Calgary, begins his second season patrolling the blue line after scoring three times and tallying 20 assists in 48 games. He was also named to Team Canada West for the 2017 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta., where he scored once with one assist in four games. He is slated to attend the University of North Dakota next fall.