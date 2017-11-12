Warriors acquire Kelowna kid

West Kelowna BCHL team making moves, adding a defenceman and former WHL goalie

The West Kelowna Warriors announced Sunday that the club has made multiple roster moves including a pair of trades.

The Warriors have acquired defenseman Spencer Hora (’99) from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in exchange for future considerations. The 18-year-old rearguard from Kelowna is a veteran of 78 BCHL games where he has scored one goal and added 18 points to go along with 81 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defender has registered 10 assists and is very familiar with the Warriors roster, having played with forwards Lucas Cullen, Chase Stevenson, Jordan Todd, Matt Kowalski and goaltender Cole Demers during the 2015/16 season with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League.

Related: Warriors auctioning off Remembrance Day jerseys

West Kelowna has also added goaltender Cody Porter (’97) to their current roster. The 20-year-old netminder played in 117 career Western Hockey League games with the Vancouver Giants and the Calgary Hitmen, posting a 52-42-5-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .887 career save percentage along with five shutouts.

Porter started the year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and got into two games with the St. John’s Sea Dogs before being released and available for the Warriors to add.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender spent his 16-year-old season in West Kelowna getting into 16 games with an 8-4-1 record. He did get into action on Friday night as he came in on a relief appearance in a loss in Wenatchee.

To make room on the roster for those additions, the Warriors have traded defenseman Nathan Reilly (’98) to the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for future considerations.

The Warriors have also placed forward Bennett Norlin on injured reserve as of Friday after he was injured in the Warriors victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday night.

The Warriors return home to Royal LePage Place for a Sunday matinee against the Prince George Spruce Kings. Puck drop is slated for 2:30 p.m.

