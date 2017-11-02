Warriors add Kelowna’s Cullen to roster

Lucas Cullen, released last month by the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, will play Friday against Penticton

Kelowna Minor Hockey product Lucas Cullen will make his BCHL debut Friday at Royal LePage Place when the West Kelowna Warriors take on the Penticton Vees.

Cullen, 18, signed with the Warriors this week after being released Oct. 23 by the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.

The 5-foot-7, 157-pound forward had four goals and nine points in 48 games over two seasons in Calgary.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Cullen played two seasons with the BCMML’s Okanagan Rockets where he had 24 goals and 45 points in 40 games.

“We’re excited to add a player like Lucas to our lineup,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster. “He’s a skilled forward that works hard and can help us create offence.”

Cullen is no stranger to several of his Warriors’ teammates, having played with Cole Demers, Chase Stevenson, Matt Kowalski and Jordan Todd on the 2015-16 version of the Okanagan Rockets.

He also played with Stevenson on Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George.

Cullen and the Warriors will face off against the Vees Friday at 7 p.m.

