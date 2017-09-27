Warriors battle unbeaten Vees Friday

Parm Dahliwal and the West Kelowna Warriors will visit the Penticton Vees Friday. -Image: Garrett James/BCHL

The West Kelowna Warriors close out a stretch of four consecutive B.C. Hockey League games on the road Friday when they visit the Interior rival and undefeated Penticton Vees. Face off at the South Okanagan Events Centre is 7 p.m.

It’s the first of six meetings between the Warriors (4-2-0-0) and Vees (4-0-0-0).

After a pair of victories last week at the BCHL Showcase, the Warriors saw a three-game win streak come to an end Tuesday in Langley. The Rivermen scored the game’s first five goals en route to a 5-2 win.

Parm Dahliwal and RJ Murphy, with his first BCHL goal, scored power play markers in the third period to avert the shutout. Braedon Fleming stopped 37 shots in the Langley net to earn first-star honours.

The Warriors will be back on home ice Saturday for the first time in two weeks. At 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place, Rylan Ferster’s squad will close out September against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Next Wednesday, West Kelowna will travel to Coquitlam to meet the Express.