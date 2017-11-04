Warriors beat rival Penticton

West Kelowna gets two goals from a newcomer and edges its closest rival Penticton in BCHL action

The West Kelowna Warriors got a pair of goals from newcomer Lucas Cullen to push them to a 4-3 victory over the Penticton Vees on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

Cullen was a key factor in the Warriors’ win, a back and forth affair that saw the Warriors score in the third period to earn the win.

Michael Lombardi scored the game winner at the 14:39 in the final period. Chase Dubois fanned on a shot from the left circle but spun and backhanded a pass in front for Lombardi, who tapped in the loose puck for his 4th goal of the season and a 4-3 lead and eventual final score in favour of the Warriors.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Cullen scored his first on a scramble in front of the net on the blocker side of the Vees goaltender Adam Scheel and tied the game at one a piece.

Penticton got the lead back at the 8:24 mark of the 2nd period as just 1:25 after the Cullen goal, Taylor Ward wheeled up the high slot and wristed a shot over the glove side of Demers to restore a one-goal advantage for the Vees.

Jordan Todd also scored for the Warriors, his first of the season,

Cole Demers turned aside 29 of the 32 shots he faced in the game for his 6th victory of the season while Adam Scheel stopped 38 saves on 42 shots for his 5th loss of the season.

FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Warriors

SHOTS ON GOAL: 42-32 Warriors

Warriors PP: 0/3

Warriors PK: 3/3

3 Stars:

1) Lucas Cullen (2-0-2)

2) Michael Lombardi (1-0-1)

3) Chase Stevenson (0-1-1)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Peter Tomaras (0-0-0)

The Warriors (12-7-0-0) hit the road for another Interior Division matchup and their 2nd meeting in 7 days as they take on the Vernon Vipers (14-3-3-0) at Kal Tire Place tonight. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. with the pre-game show going at 5:45 PM on the Warriors Internet Network and HockeyTV.com with the voice of the Warriors, Trevor Miller.

The Warriors will be paying their respects to the fallen soldiers who fight to protect our country every day on Wednesday, Nov. 8 when the Warriors take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna will be wearing commemorative jerseys for the night that will be available for auction after the game on the Warriors website.