Matthew Campese has been traded to the Surrey Eagles. -Image: Damon James/BCHL

Warriors deal Campese to Surrey

BCHL trade sees 20-year-old forward go from West Kelowna to Surrey for future considerations

The West Kelowna Warriors traded 20-year-old forward Matthew Campese Tuesday to the Surrey Eagles for future considerations.

Campese had nine goals and 22 points in 28 games with the Warriors since joining the BCHL club last October.

Before signing on with the Warriors, the Prince Albert, SK native played in the WHL with Victoria, Kamloops and Red Deer.

“It was a tough decision for us to trade Matthew,” said Warriors’ head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster. “We feel he will fit in very well in Surrey and wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors (11-5-0) return to action Saturday in Vernon for their first meeting of the season against the Vipers (10-4-2).

The valley rivals are currently tied for top spot in the Interior Division.

