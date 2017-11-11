Warriors dumped on the road

The West Kelowna Warriors gave up a season-high nine goals in a 9-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the Town Toyota Center.

The Wild scored six unanswered goals in the middle of the game to take a strangle-hold on the Warriors. Jake Harrison and Chase Dubois scored the Warriors’ markers.

Cole Demers got the start in goal for the Warriors, making 13 saves on 16 shots for his 3rd loss of the season before being relieved by Cody Porter, who stopped 21 of the 27 shots he faced in his first appearance of the season.

The Warriors (13-9-0-0) return home to Royal LePage Place for a Sunday matinee against the Prince George Spruce Kings. Puck drop is slated for 2:30 p.m.with tickets available at the Warriors’ office.

The Warriors are holding a live auction for their Remembrance Day jerseys that were wore in honour of the veterans on Wednesday, November 8th against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Visit www.westkelownawarriors.ca/auction for more information and to learn how to bid on your favourite Warriors players jersey. The bidding comes to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.