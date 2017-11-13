Warriors edge Spruce Kings

The West Kelowna Warriors extended their home-winning streak to six games with a 4-3 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Sunday afternoon at Royal LePage Place.

Lucas Cullen, Chase Stevenson, Michael Lombardi amd Jared Marino with the eventual game winner, scored the Warriors, who improved to 14-9-0-0 on the season with the win.

The Warriors are back in action on Wednesday night as they head to Kal Tire Place for the third and final time in the regular season as they take on the Vernon Vipers (15-5-4-0). Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

