Warriors host ‘Backs, to honour veterans

Willie Reim (left) and the West Kelowna Warriors will host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday in BCHL action. -Image credit: Pure Life Photography

Junior hockey and honouring Canada’s military personnel will be the central themes when the West Kelowna Warriors host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Wednesday in B.C. Hockey League action. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

The Warriors will be paying their respects to the veterans who risk their lives to fight for Canadian freedom with a special Remembrance Ceremony.

The BCHL club is proud to be hosting a night to give back to the brave men and women who selflessly fight to protect their country and freedoms.

NEWS: The Warriors are proud to be honouring our veterans on Wednesday night against the @SASilverbacks! #BCHL

📝: https://t.co/Wqa5hHVW9k pic.twitter.com/jZdWI1lKCy — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 6, 2017

In addition, the Warriors will be wearing special commemorative jerseys for one night only to pay our respects to the veterans of our country.

The jerseys will be available for auction through the Warriors website immediately following the game on Wednesday night against the Silverbacks.

“It’s so important for us to have a night where we can pay our respects to our veterans,” said Warriors Director of Business Operations Alex Draper. “They do so much to keep our country safe so it’s great to have a night where we can show our support to all of our veterans.”

The Warriors (12-8-0) are coming off a split over the weekend against Interior Division opponents.

On Friday, newly-added Lucas Cullen scored twice in his Warriors’ debut to lead West Kelowna to a 4-3 victory over the Penticton Vees.

On Saturday in Vernon, Parm Dhaliwal scored twice but it wasn’t enough in West Kelowna’s 5-3 loss to the hometown Vipers.

