Warriors host rival Vees Friday

West Kelowna looks to end two-game slide against Interior Division opponents

Parm Dhaliwal (left) and the West Kelowna Warriors will be looking to bounce back this week after losses to Vernon and Merritt. -Image: Lisa Mazurek

The West Kelowna Warriors will look to keep pace in the tightly-packed Interior Division when they host the rival Penticton Vees Friday in BCHL action. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

The Warriors (11-7-0) are currently tied with the Vees (10-3-1-1) in fourth spot, with Penticton holding three games in hand.

Vernon (12-4-0-2) leads the division, but only six points separate first and sixth place.

West Kelowna will be looking to regain some scoring touch after a pair of losses on the road last weekend.

In Vernon on Saturday, the Vipers dropped the Warriors 5-2.

On Sunday afternoon in Merritt, West Kelowna fell 5-1 to the Centennials. Defenceman Garrett Ewart scored the Warriors’ lone goal, his first in the BCHL.

Following Friday’s game against the Vees, the Warriors will travel to Vernon for their second meeting of the season against the Vipers.

