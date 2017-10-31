Parm Dhaliwal (left) and the West Kelowna Warriors will be looking to bounce back this week after losses to Vernon and Merritt. -Image: Lisa Mazurek

Warriors host rival Vees Friday

West Kelowna looks to end two-game slide against Interior Division opponents

The West Kelowna Warriors will look to keep pace in the tightly-packed Interior Division when they host the rival Penticton Vees Friday in BCHL action. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

The Warriors (11-7-0) are currently tied with the Vees (10-3-1-1) in fourth spot, with Penticton holding three games in hand.

Vernon (12-4-0-2) leads the division, but only six points separate first and sixth place.

West Kelowna will be looking to regain some scoring touch after a pair of losses on the road last weekend.

In Vernon on Saturday, the Vipers dropped the Warriors 5-2.

On Sunday afternoon in Merritt, West Kelowna fell 5-1 to the Centennials. Defenceman Garrett Ewart scored the Warriors’ lone goal, his first in the BCHL.

Following Friday’s game against the Vees, the Warriors will travel to Vernon for their second meeting of the season against the Vipers.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Heat women sweep Spartans
Next story
Rookie stopper delivers for Rockets

Just Posted

Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

The season collection will come to an end Nov 30 and restart next March

Kelowna ready to play the name (selling) game

New sponsorship program aims to raise $800,000 in new revenue for city over next five years

Kelowna hitting ‘nuisance’ properties with new fine

The Nuisance Abatement Fee will cost property owners $250 per call after three calls in a year

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Kelowna council wants a piece of future provincial pot shop revenues

The city says it should be compensated for its costs of dealing with marijuana legalization

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Merritt Visitor Centre to close

A new modern vistor centre will be built between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C

Rookie stopper delivers for Rockets

James Porter has backstopped the Kelowna Rockets to a three-game WHL winning streak

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Ballet Kelowna to offer Remembrance Day performance

Ballet Kelowna is marking their milestone 15th anniversary season

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Most Read