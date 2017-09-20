Warriors in Chilliwack for BCHL Showcase

The West Kelowna Warriors take on the Coquitlam Express tonight at the BCHL Showcase. -Image: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors will look to build off Saturday’s confidence-boosting win over Merritt as they head to Chilliwack this week for the B.C. Hockey League Showcase.

The Warriors will play the first of two games today at Prospera Centre against the Coquitlam Express. Face off is 7 p.m.

Then tomorrow, West Kelowna will take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Thursday at 4 p.m.

All 17 BCHL teams will play two games during the five-day event.

The Warriors are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Centennials Saturday night at Royal LePage. It was an important bounce back for West Kelowna after a disappointing 4-1 loss at home to Trail a week earlier.

Forward Matt Kowalski’s team-leading fourth goal of the season in the first period was of the highlight-reel variety. The 18-year-old forward took the puck behind the Merritt goal and lifted it up lacrosse-style on his stick before depositing it in Cents’ net at the 10:30 mark.

Cole Demers stopped 32 shots in the Warriors’ net.

The Warriors’ (2-1-0) next home action is Saturday, Sept. 30 against Chilliwack.