Warriors in Langley to battle Rivermen

West Kelowna looks to make it four straight BCHL wins

With another prosperous visit to the BCHL Showcase under their belts, the West Kelowna Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to four games Wednesday night in Langley.

Face off at George Preston Arena is 7 p.m.

The Warriors earned two victories in as many days last weekend at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack, extending their overall winning streak at the Showcase to nine games.

Rylan Ferster’s club defeated Coquitlam 7-2 and Cowichan Valley 2-1 to push its early season mark to 4-1-0-0.

Despite the small sample size of just two games, West Kelowna goalie Cole Demers, 18, boasts both the league’s best goals against average (0.99) and save percentage (.974).

Matt Kowalski, with five goals and three assists, continues to lead the Warriors’ in scoring.

On Friday, the Warriors will be in Penticton to take on the defending champion Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

West Kelowna is back on home ice this Saturday night when they host the Chilliwack Chiefs. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.