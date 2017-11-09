Warriors in Washington to battle Wild

Julie Pringle/Snap Photography Coming off a home ice win over Salmon Arm, the Warriors travel south to Wenatchee on Friday.

The West Kelowna Warriors make their first trip south of the border this season when they battle the Wild Friday in Wenatchee. Face off at Town Toyota Center is 7:05 p.m.

Rylan Ferster’s club will be seeking a little payback after the Wild downed the Warriors 4-2 on Oct. 13 at Royal LePage Place in the first meeting of the season between the teams.

The Wild is the newest member of the BCHL’s Interior Division after being shifted over from the Mainland Division in the off-season.

The Warriors (13-8-0) and Wild (11-7-0-1) are battling in the middle of the pack in the Interior. Trail and Vernon share top spot with 33 points apiece, with the third-place Warriors seven points back and the Wild 10 behind. Wenatchee has a pair of games in hand on West Kelowna.

On Wednesday night, clad in commemorative jerseys, the Warriors marked a special Remembrance Day ceremony at Royal LePage Place with a 5-2 victory over the Interior rival Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Chase Dubois paced the attack with two goals for the Warriors who built up 5-0 lead en route their 13th win of the season.

Despite yielding a couple of late goals, Cole Demers was again steady in the Warriors’ net, making 35 saves for his seventh victory while boosting his season save percentage to .931.

Captain Jared Marino had a pair of assists in the win and leads with Warriors this season with 17 points in 21 games.

The Warriors are back on home ice Sunday afternoon when they take on the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Face off at Royal LePage Place is 2:30 p.m.

