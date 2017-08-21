Warriors launch camp, host Vees Wednesday

Forty players at the BCHL team’s training camp which began this week

Defenceman Stephen Kleysen and the West Kelowna Warriors will play six exhibition games. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

The West Kelowna Warriors raised the curtain on the new BCHL season this week with the start of their 2017 training camp.

Forty players took to the ice Monday at Royal LePage Place under the watchful eye head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster and the rest of the Warriors’ staff.

The Warriors’ pre-season schedule consists of six games and begins Wednesday night at home to the Penticton Vees. Face off at Royal LePage is 7 p.m.

This weekend, West Kelowna has a home-and-home exhibition set against the Merritt Centennials. The Warriors and Cents will face off Friday in West Kelowna, then again Saturday at Nicola Valley Arena.

Defenceman Stephen Kleysen, returning for his second campaign with the Warriors, is excited to get the new season under way.

“I can’t wait to rejoin the returning group of guys we have and to meet all the new players coming in as we will have a strong team this season,” said Kleysen.

Tickets for all West Kelowna pre-season games are $5 and will be available at the Warriors office before the games or at the Warriors box office before puck drop.

The Warriors will open the BCHL 2017-18 regular season Friday, Sept. 8 in Trail. The following night, Sept. 9, the Warriors will play their home opener against the Smoke Eaters.

For more information on the Warriors, including ticket information, go to westkelownawarriors.ca