Forward Parm Dhaliwal and the West Kelowna Warriors will battle Connor Merritt and the Vipers Wednesday in BCHL action Vernon. -Image: Lisa Mazurek/Lisa Mazurek Photography

Warriors set for round 3 vs Vipers

West Kelowna visits Vernon Wednesday in BCHL action

The West Kelowna Warriors will look for their first win in three tries against the Vernon Vipers this season when the teams meet Wednesday in BCHL action at Kal Tire Place. Face off between the Interior Division rivals is 7 p.m.

The Vipers (15-5-0-4) downed the Warriors (14-9-0-0) 5-2 in October and 5-3 earlier this month in Vernon.

The Warriors are coming off a 4-3 victory Sunday at home against the Prince George Spruce Kings, extending their home-ice unbeaten streak to six games.

Related: Warriors auctioning off Remembrance Day jerseys

Warriors acquire Hora…

The Warriors have added some more local content to their roster with the acquisition of defenseman Spencer Hora, 18, from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Kelowna Minor Hockey product and former Okanagan Rocket is a veteran of 78 BCHL games and has one goal and 18 points to go along with 81 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hora is very familiar with the Warriors roster, having played with forwards Lucas Cullen, Chase Stevenson, Jordan Todd, Matt Kowalski and goaltender Cole Demers during the 2015-16 season in B.C. Major Midget League.

