Warriors’ Stevenson commits to UNH

West Kelowna Warriors’ foward Chase Stevenson (’99) has committed to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats for the 2019-20 NCAA hockey season.

Stevenson, 18, has played in 52 career BCHL games between the Warriors and the Penticton Vees where he played 3 games as an affiliate player during the 2015/16 season. The West Kelowna native has compiled 13 goals and 28 points to go along with 23 penalty minutes. So far in 16 games this season, Stevenson has tallied three goals and eight points with 8 penalty minutes.

Before joining the Warriors, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward spent parts of two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML) where he scored 19 goals along with 41 points in 26 games from 2015-2017 before the Warriors signed him during the middle of last season.

“Chase is a very complete player and can play any one of the forward positions,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster. “His attention to detail in every zone is outstanding and is one of those players that no matter where he plays, he makes his line mates better.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to commit to UNH,” said Stevenson. “After going on my official visit and touring the school, I knew UNH was the spot for me. Right from the campus, to the dorms, to the hockey facilities, UNH offers me all the tools I need to become a better student, hockey player and person.

“It’s combination of great academics and hockey made it an extremely desirable place,” continued Stevenson, “I feel that my style of play will fit in really well with Wildcat hockey and that I will be able have a significant impact on helping UNH get back to a national championship. I am thrilled for my future with Wildcat hockey and can’t wait to begin the next stage in my hockey career “

Stevenson commits to a program in UNH that has been on the rise, starting the 2017-18 season with a strong 5-1-0 record playing in the Hockey East Conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The team has been led by head coach Dick Umile, who has been at the reigns of the Wildcats for 28 seasons and have a former Warrior forward attending the program currently in Liam Blackburn.

The Warriors return to action with a pair of games this weekend starting on Saturday night for the first game of a season series against the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place for a 6:00 PM face-off. The Warriors travel to the Nicola Valley to take on the Merritt Centennials on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM. West