Warriors trip Express in OT, host ‘Backs Saturday

West Kelowna home to Salmon Arm in BCHL action after win in Coquitlam

Garrett James/BCHL Rookie Bennett Norlin scored the game winner for the Warriors Wednesday in Coquitlam.

The West Kelowna Warriors and rival Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet for the first time this season Saturday night at Royal LePage Place. Face off is 7 p.m.

The Warriors (6-3-0) sit third in the Interior Division, while the Silverbacks (3-5-0) sit in a tie for sixth with Merritt.

West Kelowna is coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Express Wednesday in Coquitlam. Rookie Bennett Norlin’s first BCHL victory was a big one as the Farmington, Mass. product netted the game winner at 4:15 of the extra period.

The Warriors led 4-2 late in the third when the Express made things interesting with two goals in 27 seconds in the final minute to force OT.

Captain Jared Marino and Norlin led the Warriors’ attack with a goal and an assist each. Nick Amundrud stopped 32 shots in the West Kelowna net for his third win of the season.

Next Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to Surrey to take on the Eagles.