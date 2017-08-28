Warriors visit Vees in preseason rematch

The West Kelowna Warriors continue their BCHL exhibition schedule Wednedsay night at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre. Face off against the Vees is 7 p.m.

Rylan Ferster’s Warriors opened their preseason last Wednesday at home with a 6-3 loss to the Vees.

West Kelowna then rebounded for a home-and-home sweep of the Merritt Centennials. On Friday at Royal LePage Place, defenceman Jake Harrison scored two of the Warriors’ third period goals on the way to a 4-3 win over the Cents.

Veterans Chase Dubois and Parm Dhaliwal, and newcomer Matt Kowalski each had two points in the win. Billy Girard and Carlos Siso combined for 28 saves in the Warriors’ net.

On Saturday in Merritt, Nick Amundrud turned aside 27 shots in 5-1 Warriors’ victory.

Rookie Willie Reim scored his second goal in as many nights for West Kelowna, while Tyler Jutting, RJ Murphy and captain Jared Marino added singles.

The Warriors will close out their preseason with two games this weekend against Silverbacks—Friday in Salmon Arm and Saturday at Royal LePage.

The Warrriors will kick off the BCHL regular season with a home-and-home set against the Trail Smoke Eaters. The teams will face off Friday, Sept. 8 in Trail, then again the following night in West Kelowna.

Morency traded…

The Warriors this week dealt goaltender Gabriel Morency (‘98) to the College Français de Longueuil of the Quebec Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.

Morency, 19, was added by the Warriors on the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) trading deadline last January after his release from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In 12 games played with the Warriors in 2016-17, Morency posted a 5-4 record with a 3.36 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Prior to his time in West Kelowna, the Quebec, Quebec played in 11 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL before being traded to the Armada, but didn’t appear in any game action before his release from the club.

“With the way our goaltending situation is playing out, it was unfortunately Gabriel who was the odd man out,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster. “We’d like to wish him the best as he moves on in his junior hockey career.”