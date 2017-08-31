Warriors wrap preseason vs ‘Backs

The West Kelowna Warriors will close out their BCHL exhibition schedule this weekend with a pair of games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The clubs will face off tonight at the Shaw Centre, then will meet for a rematch Saturday at Royal LePage Place. Face off is 7 p.m.

The Warriors are coming off a 7-5 loss Wednesday night in Penticton. Brett Norlin scored twice for the Warriors who are 2-2 in preseason action. Chase Stevenson, Jared Marino and Willie Reim also scored for West Kelowna while Nick Amundrud and Billy Girard split the goaltending duties.

West Kelowna opens the 2017-18 regular season with a two-game set against the Trail Smoke Eaters. The teams will meet Friday, Sept. 8 in Trail, then again Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

Warriors honour first responders…

The Warriors will host a First Responders Appreciation Night on the night of their home opener, Saturday, Sept. 9 against Trail.

It’s been a summer of devastation by wildfires around the province of British Columbia. With nearly one million hectares burned, the wildfires throughout B.C. have destroyed hundreds of home and left thousands of families in distress.

The Warriors would like to show their respect to the hard-working men and women who risk their lives every day in order to keep the population safe.

There will be plenty of events going on throughout the night and during the game in addition to a courtyard party before puck drop. From 4 to 7 p.m. there will be music, beverage gardens and street hockey for the kids taking place in the courtyard at Royal LePage Place.

Fans are encouraged to get to the rink early.

“It’s going to be the best fan experience in the 12-year history of the Warriors,” said Warriors’ director of business operations Alex Draper. “We’ve worked hard to deliver the best experience for our fans and will continue to do so throughout the course of the season.”

Tickets for the Warriors home opener and for every game at Royal LePage Place can be purchased at the Warriors office or by calling Kim at (250) 769-7051.