Weekend extraordinaire of drag racing

Geoff Bell (left) and his 1976 Dodge Dart are recent additions to Oliver. Paul Paprskan of Vernon made sure he welcomed him properly to WCRA in his 1932 Plymouth at last Sunday’s (Sept.24) drag race event in Osoyoos. Dan Hodson photo

Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) welcomed 106 drivers for its eighth annual Car Club Challenge on Sept. 24.

Volunteers played a big factor in the success of the weekend races, which attracted mountains of fans to the Richter Pass Motorplex. Nitro Dave O’Hara, from Nitro Brothers Racing, had his fuel-altered Fiat Topolino on site to treat the entire crowd to some big horsepower.

Adrenaline surges for the drivers the entire race, with the competitors often not knowing the outcome when they cross the finish line.

Below are the results:

Car Club Challenge

Cliff Meeds of Oliver was the man who couldn’t lose. Meeds won both the Car Club Challenge as well as the “Fast Four” of all the car clubs, driving his 1969 Chevrolet Pick-up.

Reaction Time

The racer with the sharpest time leaving the starting light was West Kelowna’s Chris Kroening. His 1969 Chevrolet Beaumont had no problem moving down the track with his nearly perfect .501 reaction time.

Sportsman Bracket

The sportsman winner, Jim Behnke, travelled all the way from Mission in his 1971 Plymouth Scamp to carry home a WCRA trophy.

Pro Bracket

Gary Conto and his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro made his home of West Kelowna proud now sporting the title of the Pro Bracket Champ.

Super Pro Bracket

Shana Cachola, a fairly fresh addition to the Super Pro Bracket from Oliver drove her 1972 Chevrolet Nova to victory.

Bike/Sled

Speedy Man Warren Brown of Oliver is certainly accustomed to parking his 2002 Kawasaki ZX12 motorcycle in Winner’s Row.

WCRA has one event left in the season on Thanksgiving weekend, Oct. 8

Gates open at 9 a.m. Racing begins around 11 a.m. Final elimination round starts around 1 p.m. Pop the turkey into the oven and head down to choose your seat in the grandstands. Concessions available on site. Visit www.winecountryracing.ca for more information.