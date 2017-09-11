West Kelowna youth a Jay for a Day

Alexandre Cromarty called up for a mock signing with the Toronto Blue Jays

Alexandre Cromarty with former Blue Jays’ outfielder Devon White Saturday on his Junior Jay for a Day.

Alexandre Cromarty experienced the unique thrill of being a Toronto Blue Jay for a day.

The West Kelowna youth was called up to the big club last Saturday and signed a mock contract with former Blue Jays player and current Buffalo Bisons hitting coach Devon White.

Alexandre inked his one-day contract with eight other lucky winners from across the country, and was presented with his very own official team jersey.

Also on hand for the signing was Blue Jays mascot Ace and Boston Pizza’s Lionel.

“We enjoyed hosting all of these great Jr. Jays,” says Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. “We all grew up with dreams of playing professional baseball, so it was great to be able to work with Boston Pizza to give these kids a taste of what it’s like to be a Jr. Jay.”

The eight kids won the chance to be a Jr. Jay for a Day by entering a national colouring contest within the Boston Pizza Kids Pack.

They watched Saturday’s game from a luxury suite at Rogers Centre and participated in the Jr. Jays Starting Lineup, seventh-inning stretch, and ran the bases after the game.