Winfield rec hockey in desperate need of refs

One of the oldest rec leagues around, the Winfield men’s league is looking for referees

The Winfield men’s rec hockey league is in desperate need of referees. - Image: Pixabay

The Winfield Men’s rec hockey league is in desperate need of referees to help them pull off their hockey schedule.

The league, which is open to players over 20-years-old, plays games Monday nights at 10 p.m. and Wednesday nights at 9:45 at the Winfield Arena. It also plays Sunday nights at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna.The league has started for the season and the need for referees is urgent and immediate.

One of the top rec leagues in the Central Okanagan, the Winfield league has been in operation for decades. It is also looking to add two more teams for next season.

If you are interested in helping referee the league, games are one-hour-and-15 minutes and the league pays its refs $40 per game.

Contact league president Trent Green for more information at greentide@msn.com.