World-renowned climber guests at Film Fest

Sonnie Trotter is featured at the Kelowna edition of the Vancouver Interational Film Festival

Ever since he can remember, Sonnie Trotter has been inspired most deeply by people who try and turn their dreams into reality.

“I have been trying to live by this philosophy ever since I discovered climbing at the age of 15,” Trotter said.

Trotter’s hope to inspire others, to keep setting goals and having adventures, to share success and failure, and to inspire anyone around him, has been an incredible success story.

Trotter will be sharing his personal story and experiences on Saturday, Oct. 21 as the main presenter at the Kelowna edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival

One of the world’s most accomplished rock climbers, Trotter grew up in the flat lands of southern Ontario. His first rock climbing breakthrough began on a camping trip to Colorado at the age of 17.

With only 21 months of climbing experience, Trotter repeated four 5.14s, a difficulty few people in the world can achieve in a lifetime of climbing.

From that day on, he has continued to turn heads and stun those around him with outrageous, mind-boggling accomplishments. Trotter recognizes his rare opportunity to climb professionally.

“I think I’m one of the luckiest people I know, because I found my true passion at such a young age,” he said. “I’ll climb for as long as my body will allow me to get outside and play.”

Along with his wife Lydia and son Tatum, Trotter lives and works on the road, but spends most of his time between Squamish and Canmore, Alta. In search of the most amazing rock climbing lines, Trotter continues to explore climbing areas all around the world, but always returns to Canada for its wild beauty.

Sonnie Trotter will share stories from past and present as well as what profound lesson a life of adventure has taught him over the years.

The Kelowna presentation of the Vancouver International Film Festival will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Tickets are available at most outdoor stores.

