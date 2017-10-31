Scare School

Staff and students got into the Halloween spirit at their annual costume parade on Oct.31.
Check out some of the spooktacular costumes here
Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade
Staff and students got into the Halloween spirit at their annual costume parade on Oct.31.
Check out some of the spooktacular costumes here
A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding
The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park
The plane, belonging to Kelowna-based Carson Air, crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains
West Kelowna - A collision resulted in serious damage to two vehicles
Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade
The Kelowna Art Gallery’s collection is getting bigger thanks to a grant from the federal government
Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.
Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade
Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’
Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.
TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute
Inmate reportedly asked to see health care staff a second time for weeks with no response
Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing
Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade