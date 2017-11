We want to know what you think…

A Montreal shopping mall was criticized this week for its decision to trot out Santa Claus about an hour before ceremonies are held on Remembrance Day to honour Canada’s war dead.

Saint Nick will be at Place Versailles on Saturday morning — a move described by some social media users as a terrible lack of judgment. Read more on this story, here.

While it doesn’t appear to be the case in the Okanagan, we were wondering what you thought?