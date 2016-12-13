Tens of thousands without power in Kelowna area as temperatures rise

(FortisBC/Screenshot)
The major outage affects FortisBC customers down to Skaha Lake area

FILE - “Ariagato” is displayed at the end of the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics survived the COVID-19 postponement, soaring expenses and some public opposition. A year later, the costs and benefits are as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later
With gas prices and flight prices skyrocketing, it can be tricky to travel on budget (Unsplash).

Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying
Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack

Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign licensing deal for cannabis retail, production near Chilliwack
PHOTOS: Northwest Deuce Days deals Victoria a winning hand

PHOTOS: Northwest Deuce Days deals Victoria a winning hand

A young boy plays at a daycare, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds increase child benefit up to nearly $7K due to inflation
A suspect in a stranger assault in June 21 in Vancouver, B.C., is described as 30 to 50 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was seen wearing a light brown pullover, dark coloured pants and black runners. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen punching woman on Vancouver bus in stranger attack
The outlet pipe at Isintok Lake has now been replaced. The new pipe was officially opened on July 19, 2022. The work came in under budget. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reservoir upgrade completed under budget
94 of the top 100 most expensive gas stations in Canada can be found in B.C. according to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). (File Photo)

Bring cash: B.C. gas stations make up 94 of top 100 priciest in Canada
Video
Thousand of fans gathered at the San Diego Comic-Con in July, for the first in-person event in two years. (Associated Press/Screenshot)

VIDEO: Comic-Con welcomes back excited fans for first in-person event in 2 years

E-Comm has launched an educational campaign warning people of the dangers of accidental 911 calls. (E-Comm 911 photo)

E-Comm says 20% of B.C. 911 calls are accidental

British Columbia's Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Arson arrest made in suspicious explosive Vernon fire

More Videos 

News
Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)

Primary health care `collapsing’ in B.C. rural communities, critics say

ER closures on northern Vancouver Island called a symptom of larger problem

The province has enacted a new policy giving homebuyers a three-day period before finalizing a sale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Policy includes a cancellation fee of 0.25% or $250 per every $100,000 of the sale price

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen arrives at B.C. Supreme Court for the third day of his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex

Virtanen charged with one count of sexual assault in January after Vancouver police investigation

Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band takes part in a joint press conference between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Four Host First Nations, and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler where the “hosting concept” for the 2030 Winter Olympics bid was unveiled in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Vinnick

Vancouver council OKs next step in Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid

Next steps are to get commitment from federal and provincial governments as partners

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Entertainment
Sunfest is set to go on without Billy Currington. (Citizen file)

Billy Currington cancels B.C. Sunfest country music festival appearance

Classic rock legend Randy Bachman tapped to replace him at annual Vancouver Island bash

Nashville-based singer-songwriter from Grande Prairie, Alta., Tenille Townes performs during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

The 28-year-old Albertan already has nine CCMA trophies on her mantle

More in Entertainment 

Business
Squamish B.C. landscape (pixabay.com photo)

Visitors urged to love Sea-to-Sky region, but @dontloveittodeath

Awareness campaign aims to get residents thinking about litter, environment degradation and more

A pair of U.S. senators say tariff relief on imports from Canada would take inflationary pressure off the U.S. housing market. (file)

Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

About 30 per cent of the timber used in the U.S. comes from Canada

More in Business 

Community
Community calendar

Community Calendar

Click through the link to the calendar, and add your community events

    Henry Joseph played in the first official hockey game in 1875 in Montreal. He and Sir Edward Clouston were both active in the sport. Clouston went on to become a trustee for the Allan Cup (amateur hockey). Joseph was a central figure in developing many early sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

    First hockey game was played in Summerland

    First game was played in 1875 in Montreal

    • updated 2h ago
    More in Community 

    Obituaries

    John Lawrence “Larry” Egan

    Jul 18th, 2022

    Stephan Shepel

    Jul 13th, 2022

    Elaine Craige

    Jul 8th, 2022

    James (Jim) Paul Bach

    Jun 29th, 2022

    Virginia Kloess

    Jun 24th, 2022

    Douglas James Arthur

    Jun 16th, 2022

    See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

    Opinion

    Canada was moving towards the metric system in the 1970s, but today rulers will still show both inches and centimetres. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

    COLUMN: Metric measurements include some odd sizes

    Converting non-metric packages results in some puzzling numbers

    The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

    EDITORIAL: Prepare now for future fire seasons

    In 2021, wildfires were raging across British Columbia

      eEdition

      Kelowna Capital News, Jul 21

      Recent Issues

       

      More in Opinion 
      Reader Poll

      People across Canada have been waking up to find putting the spread on their toast a bit tougher.

      Has your butter changed from how you remember it?

      Starting with a cookbook author’s comment on Twitter, Canadians began to share how the butter they were using wasn’t as soft as they were used to after leaving it out.

      The Dairy Farmers of Canada even officially asked its members to consider not using palm oil in their feed as a potential reason for why people have been encountering harder butter.

      Of course, a part of how hard your better is depends on how you like to keep your kitchen.

      Let us know how you feel about your butter by voting in our poll below.


      READ MORE: Poll: Do you support another supportive housing building in Penticton?

      To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

      @PentictonNews
      newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
      Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

      Trending Now
      Photo: Ron Wilson

      No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

      Photos: The hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16

      (Pixabay)

      Morning Start: Sports teams that don’t end in ‘S’

      Your morning start for Thursday, July 21

      More in Trending Now 

      Life
      May 13, 2022 - View of the kitchen with blurred figures walking through in the Drinkwater Road house in Duncan for Boulevard CI. House owned by Jason and Anne-Marie Fifield. Don Denton photograph.

      Brilliance by design

      Sleek, details-rich new home focuses on connection and echos of tradition

        April 29, 2022 - The Schweineschnitzel; Classic with Lemon at the restaurant Eva on Fisgard Street. Boulevard magazine. Don Denton photograph.

        Wunderbar!

        Eva Schnitzelhaus: German-inspired fare that’s fun, casual and delicious

          More in Life 

          Impress
          Carbon monoxide is an odourless, tasteless, invisible gas that’s difficult to detect, and exposure can be deadly. In vacation rentals, CO safety is such a priority that some rental organizations provide smoke and CO alarms to eligible hosts at no cost.

          7 ways to prevent CO exposure in your vacation rental

          From beautiful beaches to world famous hikes, there’s no denying that B.C.…

            At Regency Retirement Resorts, you’re not just part of the team, you become part of the family.

            It’s more than a place to work at Regency Retirement Resorts — it’s a home!

            Do you love working with people? Are you a kind, empathetic person…

              More in Impress 

              national-marketplace
              m

              ChillWell AC Reviews [Honest Customer Warning!] Do NOT Buy This Portable AC Yet!

              As the weather warms up, many people start dreading the summer heat.…

                1

                ChillWell AC Reviews [Warning!] Only Buy ChillWell Portable AC After Seeing This!

                As the weather warms up, many people start dreading the summer heat.…

                  More in national-marketplace 