Raw power of the Jeep SRT 8 0-60 in 4.4 seconds

“SRT” stands for Street and Racing Technology, and vehicles falling under this category never hold back on the highway. These high-performance vehicles deliver raw power, but what exactly sets them apart from other cars on the market?

This featured Grand Cherokee SRT 8 represents pure firepower, thrill seeking performance and pure athleticism that sets SRT models apart from any other vehicles on the track.

Crafted from pure muscle, this featured SRT vehicle is a force to be reckoned with. This rare metallic green model is up for grabs. The Jeep is well equipped with high performance brakes, 6.4L SRT Hemi rated at 475 horse power. Luxury with performance.

Racing: A Brief History

Street & Racing Technology (commonly called SRT) is a high-performance automobile group within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. SRT began as “Team Viper” to develop the Dodge Viper. It later merged with “Team Prowler”, the developers of the Plymouth Prowler, to become Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE).

These models have been consistently pushing the envelope of performance engine design since the 1950’s.

To qualify for the SRT name, a vehicle must boast the following five benchmarks:

-Awe-Inspiring Powertrain

-Outstanding Handling and Capability

-Benchmark Braking

-Aggressive and Functional Exterior

-Race-Inspired Interior

Technology:

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, whose best-in-class 475-horsepower 6.4L HEMI® V8 combines unbridled capabilities and unprecedented speed with unsurpassed luxury. This Cherokee SRT is engineered with passion, ingenuity and attention to detail to deliver a rousing performance around every turn.

Dare to Compare:

For comparison, here are several other 0-60 times:

-Grand Cherokee SRT 8: 4.4 secs

-Porsche Carrera GT: 3.5 secs

-Porsche Cayenne Turbo: 4.0 secs

-Lexus IS350: 5.6 secs

-Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: 3.2 secs

