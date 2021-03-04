40 over 40: Mark Tompkins

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its Top 40 Over 40 program, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Mark Tompkins is the owner of BUZZ Marketing, one of the premier digital marketing companies in Kelowna.

Buzz Marketing helps many local businesses thrive, even during COVID-19.

Mark is also the owner High Roller Games, where he created the Trailer Park Boys Board Game and Vikings Board Game.

Prior to starting BUZZ, Mark was the community relations coordinator for the City of Kelowna managing high profile events such as Wakefest, Center of Gravity, Canada Day, etc.

Mark also formed and worked closely with the mayor on Kelowna’s Centennial Celebrations Committee, helping develop various legacies for the city such as the apple time capsule outside the Orchard Park Mall.

Being a former JCI member and the past secretary-treasurer of his BNI Referral group, Mark thrives on helping businesses and individuals with their social media presence.

He believes this is a space where many people lack confidence in themselves and their business, where people want to hear what they have to say.

Mark always makes himself available and free of charge to those who are looking for social media help. He believes that being a leader of social media can help impact more people on a much wider scale.

Mark volunteers his time serving on various council committees, helping to introduce multiple community gardens and new on/off leash dog parks within Kelowna.

BUZZ Marketing also provides free photography/3D Video Tours for local non-profits (Habitat for Humanity, SPCA and the Cancer Society). On behalf of his dad, who rings the bells every Christmas for the Salvation Army, BUZZ and Mark’s BNI Group help raise money for the charity.

Mark has his Hospitality Management Diploma and his Bachelor of Human Kinetics from UBC Vancouver. Buzz Marketing has received over 110 Google reviews, the most out of any marketing company in the Okanagan.