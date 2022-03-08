40 under 40: AJ Hazzi

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

AJ started his career in Real Estate at age 20, then opened his own boutique agency in 2008 at age 25. He has since grown the team from 3 people to 55 and has reached over 10 million in revenue. AJ was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2015, as well as the Consumers Choice Award winner, reaching over 700 5-star reviews on Google.

He believes that he has created the real estate office of the future. In the past 5 years AJ has added an award-winning property management division, a new home construction division, and a private equity partnership. AJ has recently opened the Vantage West Academy, a coaching and consulting arm aimed at helping other agents across North America duplicate their success following the team’s proven systems. AJ believes it is his responsibility to pay it forward, and his team supports many local charities along with some major initiatives abroad as well.

AJ is the founder and team leader of Vantage West Realty, circa 2008. The team has a very bottom-up leadership style. He also leads a local chapter of the Real Estate Investment Network here in Kelowna and acts in a leadership capacity as a coach at the Kelowna Boxing Club.

Giving back to his community as a volunteer coach at the Kelowna Boxing Club is how AJ often spends his downtime. He also takes time to mentor young entrepreneurs. He championed a support local initiative that raised over 25k for local restaurants during the lockdown as well. He also attended UBC Sauder School of Business to obtain his managing broker license.

AJ has received numerous accolades including:

– Young Entrepreneur of the Year award 2015

– 2015 Top Player Award

– 2017 Consumers Choice Award

– Yahoo Finance Entrepreneurs to watch 2021

