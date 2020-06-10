40 Under 40: Alex Boland

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Alex graduated from UBC Law in 2012 and after a year of clerking with the B.C. Supreme Court he joined Farris Vaugh Willis & Murphy LLP in Vancouver. When Alex’s colleague Leisha Murphy decided to open her own law firm, Connect Family Law, he jumped at the chance to join her as their views on family law firmly aligned. Connect believes family law is not just a legal dispute between two people, it’s a life-changing event, and they treat it as such. The philosophy behind Connect Law is looking at the whole person, and the whole picture, to find solutions suited to the unique needs of every family.

Shortly after Alex started his own family, the opportunity to join the Kelowna Office of Connect came up and they jumped at the chance again. Alex was attracted to the lifestyle Kelowna offered, with hiking and skiing nearby, a change in seasons and not to mention the short commute to work. Alex and his wife knew it was the perfect mix of urban and the great outdoors and that it would be a perfect place to raise their family, which has now grown to two children. Family law is incredibly important to Alex, he tries to help people through a very difficult time by offering excellent representation, compassion and empathy, and by ensuring they have the support networks in place to help them through the process. When Alex first joined the Kelowna office of Connect Family Law, he was the second lawyer at the firm. Connect has now have grown to three full-time lawyers and they expect to continue growing. As the senior lawyer, Alex is looked upon to provide guidance and mentorship to the other lawyers and to the support staff. Despite having a busy practice, Alex always makes time for the other lawyers when they have questions or want to bounce ideas off him.

