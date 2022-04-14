The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Anjali Inman is an experienced lawyer and MBA with over 15 years of experience in the tech industry.

Her current legal passions include life and legacy planning, securities law, and corporate finances. When Anjali is not nerding out on all things tech, she is typically enjoying the beautiful outdoors in the home we call the Okanagan, with her family.

Throughout her career, Anjali has held positions at local Kelowna startups working in law, blockchain, fintech, AI, and more recently with larger tech companies, such as Wealthsimple.

In 2019, Anjali was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and she saw a gap in the online planning offerings.

She started searching for an online platform that would make life easier for her young family if her life ended and help keep her busy life organized.

When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, Anjali founded EstateBox – a female-led, Kelowna-based company specializing in digitizing life and legacy planning.

We are all the product of the experiences we’ve had and Anjali used her experiences to translate into her current role as CEO of EstateBox and as legal counsel at Wealthsimple.

She has focused on creating a workplace that prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to ensure her employees know they can always bring their full, most authentic selves to work. Anjali and her team have also focused on ensuring their product reflects this.

Her leadership style focuses on celebrating strengths, but also challenging her colleagues within their roles to help them grow professionally and personally. She has seen many successes during her career within leadership roles but her biggest successes are helping others succeed.

Understanding the reality of food scarcity for many folks in our community, Anjali was deeply moved by the work done in the Okanagan to reduce these challenges.

From 2016 to 2021, she volunteered for the Central Okanagan Food Bank as a board director. As CEO of EstateBox, Anjali believes in fostering an environment where her employees are provided with opportunities to give back to their communities as well.

In 2021 under her leadership, EB joined Pledge 1% – committing to donating any combination of product, equity, profit or time to charities of their choice. In 2021, EstateBox staff donated their time to various local charities, and Anjali will continue to provide them necessary tools to give back in 2022. This year, EstateBox was designated as Rainbow Registered through the CGLCC, symbolizing that EstateBox meets a stringent set of standards to ensure LGBTQ+ customers and employees feel safe, welcomed and accepted. She put conscious effort within her company and community to ensure they are stewards of this accreditation.

Anjali has earned many distinctions including:

•2021 Master in Business (MBA), Edinburgh Business School Heriot-Watt University

•2007 Juris Doctor (JD), Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia

•2022 Nominated for DMZ’s Women of the Year Award

•2021 Recognized as Pledge 1%: Women Who Lead In 2021

Anjali finished her MBA while undergoing cancer treatments.

•2021 Finalist for Women in Fintech Grant

•2021 Veza Global placed EB at stage 4 in their “5 Stages to an Inclusive Culture.”

•2020 Selected for W Ventures Incubator

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna