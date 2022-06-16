The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Ashley Lohse is the founder of Strong Beginnings Consulting established in 2018.

She has a passion for newborns, chubby little cheeks and growing families.

Her consultancy provides professional Sleep and Potty-Training support to families in three languages. She has been a sleep and potty consultant for almost six years, providing support to almost 1,000 families. Ashley is also co-owner of Adventure Time Early Learning Centre, a commercial daycare established in August 2020 in the heart of West Kelowna.

Adventure Time’s early learning programs provide care for more than 50 families, recognizing every child has a unique perspective on the world and has their own individual interests. Curriculum is built to reflect that of the child’s interests, allowing them to explore and develop their love of learning in an empowering environment.

Ashley was raised by entrepreneurs. She saw them succeed and fail with their businesses.

What she took away from that was the need to be sure of one thing – belief in capabilities and the ability to persevere.

She doesn’t strive for perfection, but rather, strives to be better every day, learning from experience. She leads 15 women in her two businesses; she wants them to believe in themselves as capable and to know their worth, in order to provide the highest standard of care to the families they serve.

Ashley says she still has lots to learn, but by being open and honest that she hopes to engage and empower them to excel.

She is an advocate for mental health. She lost her mother to bipolar disorder recently, and her goals include finding a way to support others who are caring for or navigating alcohol addiction and bipolar disorder.

Ashley hosts free parenting seminars to educate new and soon-to-be parents on caring for newborns and understanding the importance of sleep as their child develops.

She also teaches early childhood educators potty training practices within daycare settings and sleep hygiene. Her volunteerism includes sponsorship through the Metis Society; fostering youth; and adding a commercial washer and dryer for the Kelowna homeless shelter.

Ashley is a certified maternity nurse, certified holistic sleep coach and a certified potty Trainer.

She also has a degree in marketing.

Kelowna