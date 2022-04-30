40 under 40: Benjamin Mou

Dr. Benjamin Mou is a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer-Kelowna and clinical assistant professor at UBC.

He is originally from Ontario and received his medical degree from McMaster University. After completing his residency in radiation oncology, he pursued a clinical research fellowship in stereotactic ablative radiotherapy and radiosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

He joined BC Cancer-Kelowna in 2015 where he quickly developed a reputation as a provincial expert in SABR (Stereotactic Ablative Radiotherapy) and SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery). He spearheaded the implementation and growth of SABR in Kelowna and holds numerous local and provincial leadership positions involving the ongoing use of SABR in Kelowna and across BC.

SABR is a high precision, high dose radiation treatment used for lung, brain, spine, lymph node and liver cancer patients. This innovative treatment is delivered in only one to eight treatments instead of several weeks of daily treatment. It accurately destroys cancer cells, while minimizing radiation dose to surrounding healthy organs.

Benjamin is a provincial expert in SABR and one of only three radiation oncologists in B.C. proficient in using SABR for all body sites. He is the lead radiation oncologist of the SABR technical site team since the program’s inception in 2016, and chair of the committee since 2019.

Benjamin started the first spine SABR program outside of Vancouver in 2017, followed by the first liver SABR program in 2020. This year he anticipates implementing the first brain SRS program outside of Vancouver.

Benjamin is also a site principal investigator for multiple provincial and international clinical research trials focusing on SABR. When he arrived in BC in 2014, SABR was a relatively new treatment modality in the province and most radiation oncologists had little experience.

Following his specialized fellowship training in SABR/SRS at the Mayo Clinic, Benjamin quickly became a provincial expert and has since trained several of his colleagues to use SABR/SRS as a treatment technique for spine, bone, brain, liver and lymph node cancers.

He started the first SABR fellowship training program in Kelowna where he serves as the fellowship program director. He is the primary supervisor for the first clinical research fellow, who started in January 2022. He has contributed hundreds of hours of clinical teaching to medical students and residents from UBC since joining BC Cancer-Kelowna in 2015.

He provides classroom instructions, supervises summer students and teaches radiation oncology residents. Benjamin is co-chair of the upcoming SABR Canada Conference. This inaugural conference will be the first national medical conference focusing on SABR and will be hosted in Kelowna. The conference will attract world leaders in precision radiation oncology from around the world to Kelowna this June.

He completed fellowships in radiation oncology at the University of British Columbia and clinical research fellowship in stereotactic ablative radiotherapy and radiosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in the United States in 2014.

He has received two awards from the Canadian Clinical Trials Group, and has also received two Resident Research Award scholarships from the Radiological Society of North America in 2011 and 2013, and prizes from CancerCare Manitoba and the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology.

