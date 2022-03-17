40 under 40: Bobby Bissessar

Bobby Bissessar’s discovery of the Okanagan began in 2015 when he was hired at the prestigious destination wellness resort, Sparkling Hill.

Bobby spent a full year growing into his own as a digital-savvy modern marketer. He then spent a couple of years immersed in international luxury hospitality in Vancouver, but the draw to merge two legacy Kelowna hotel brands and be a leader in a newly formed local hospitality group brought him back to Kelowna in 2019.

He served as the marketing manager at Argus Properties, Hospitality, overseeing the marketing and communications for three hospitality entities including Eldorado Resort (Hotel Eldorado, Manteo & Eldorado Marina), Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport, and the first Hilton hotel in the Okanagan the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Kelowna Airport.

With a drive to grow hospitality businesses, Bobby became the marketing and sales manager at The Shore Kelowna, which propelled him into his current role as the dual property director of sales and marketing at The Cove Lakeside Resort (West Kelowna) and Outback Lakeside Vacation Homes (Vernon).

Bobby would describe himself as a servant leader. He is often looking for opportunities for his teams to grow and develop into the people they want to be, working on projects they are passionate about and be in control of their futures.

Bobby has been a hospitality leader in the realm of sales, marketing, events, communication and public relations for over five years. Typically, his teams have been small but mighty; dialed into personal and professional growth while creating unparalleled guest experiences. In the volunteer world, Bobby directs his efforts to help not for profits in leadership roles to grow and develop a sense of community; advocating for the underrepresented and lending his expertise to ensure the longevity of these organizations. Currently, in his role as the Director of Sales & Marketing at The Cove Lakeside Resort and Outback Vacation Homes, he oversees the Sales & Marketing, Events & Catering, and the Reservations Team. Prior to this, Bobby oversaw all things Sales & Marketing related at The Shore Kelowna and at Argus Properties’ Hospitality Division.

In his quest for knowledge, a greater understanding of humanity, and elevating community Bobby has completed diversity and inclusion training with the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), Life Expert, and Kelowna Community Resources (KCR). He was recently re-elected to the Kelowna Pride Society’s board of directors for a second term as the vice- president, external relations after serving a two-year as the director of communications. Bobby has been outspoken on key issues affecting the community and has been advocating for the LGBT+ community in mainstream media working with Tourism Kelowna and local partners to attract this lucrative market to Kelowna as a destination of choice. Bobby currently serves as a director and an events and marketing committee member with the Greater Westside Board of Trade, advocating for local business growth and collaboration. He is also a member of the City of Vernon’s Tourism Commission,is part of a group working on the Tourism Vernon’s Five-Year Strategic Plan and is involved with the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective. Bobby holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria with a dual specialization in Service Management and Entrepreneurship.

Kelowna