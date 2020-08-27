40 Under 40: Brandon Panopoulos

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Brandon Panopoulos brings a distinctive approach to construction. Over the past 10 years, he has used his vision, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to grow TKI Construction and invest in important projects that shape our community, such as his involvement with the Child Advocacy Centre, Central Okanagan Food Bank and Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Prior to co-founding TKI Construction in 2010, Brandon began his career with PCL in 2002, working on numerous projects which have become important landmarks throughout the Okanagan.

Brandon joined TKI first as a partner and became the sole owner in 2017. He is recognized for creating a workplace that is supportive of women and diversity, this caring team culture encourages constant development for staff and a sense of family and teamwork.

Brandon gives back to the community by sitting on the SICA board, enabling him to share his knowledge for the betterment of the industry.

He has been invited to facilitate Construction 101 courses to those new to the industry. In addition, Brandon invests his time and resources to raise awareness for mental health within the construction industry. As a father of two, Brandon cares about this community. His passion is to build structures that help the community and make a better place for all to grow.

Brandon is passionate about partnering with organizations and agencies that advocate for the safety and well-being of others.

Over the years, TKI has had the privilege of working on projects for non-profit organizations such as the Child Advocacy Centre and the Central Okanagan Food Bank, forming relationships that move beyond client/contractor by connecting with the vision and passion these organizations bring to the community.

Brandon gives back by donating material/labour/financial resources to help these organizations bring their projects to life.

Brandon completed his Diploma of Technology in Building Science from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 2002 and holds a Gold Seal Certificate for Project Management through the Canadian Construction Association.

Brandon has received the following recognition for his leadership and contribution to the construction industry: BC Construction Association – Construction Leadership Award in 2019 and the SICA Industry Awards of Excellence: Member of the Year 2019.