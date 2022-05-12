40 under 40: Candice Loring

Candice spent three years working in the financial industry supporting local businesses as an Account Manager Small Business Banking at TD Canada Trust. This is where her passion for supporting entrepreneurship began. She is now the Director of Business Development and Indigenous Community Engagement for Mitacs in partnership with UBC Okanagan. In her role she has supported advancing the innovation ecosystem in the Okanagan. She also sits on the Entrepreneurship at UBC Okanagan advisory board. In her role at Mitacs she has supported hundreds of local organizations through collaborative innovation projects.

Candice is on the Indigenous Advisory Council for the Oceans Supercluster, and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council Advisory Committee, and the Women in Leadership Foundation Indigenous Leadership Advisory Circle. She was adopted into the Eagle clan and given the name K’wiloo’km N’kwala which means that she is a resourceful hard-working educator and N’kwala is after her sixth grandfather Grand Chief N’kwala.

She has moderated the Okanagan Water Forum for the past two years in an effort to create more awareness about water stewardship and ethics. She organized TD Trees Days for three consecutive years planting more than 1,500 trees and berry bushes in partnership with Westbank First Nations. She also spent years volunteering for the Inn From the Cold shelter cooking dinner for their clients. She volunteers at UBC Okanagan convocation welcoming new alumni into the UBC alumni family. She is currently volunteering for the Women in Leadership Foundation as a mentor of women early in their careers looking to learn how to advance.

She has a Bachelor of Management with a minor in Psychology from UBC Okanagan. And, she is now pursuing an Executive MBA Indigenous Business Leadership at SFU Beedie School of Business.

In 2021 Canadian SME Business Magazine named her as one of Canadas most inspirational women entrepreneurs and business leaders. She was also named as UBC Okanagan woman of the year when she was a student in 2014. She was recognized as one of TD Canada Trusts’ National top performers and was part of the TD Champions. She is a Ch’nook Scholar in recognition of being one of western Canada’s top Indigenous business students.

Kelowna