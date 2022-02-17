40 under 40: Colin Edstrom

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

Colin Edstrom has been a lawyer since 2011 and originally began his legal career in Vancouver before moving back to his hometown of Kelowna in 2016.

He primarily focuses on workplace law and assisting businesses in navigating employment, human rights, labour, workers compensation, occupational health and safety, and privacy laws. Colin’s family has resided in Kelowna since the 1930s and he is proud to contribute to his home community. As a workplace lawyer, he has been the first point of contact for many Central Okanagan businesses who – since March 2020 – have struggled with the constantly changing laws pertaining to the workplace.

Colin takes great comfort in knowing that he has helped many businesses to stay afloat and has given them peace of mind during these particularly challenging times.

Colin recently joined the partnership at Pushor Mitchell LLP and, in that role, provides leadership throughout the firm. He has served on the board of directors of the Okanagan College Foundation since 2017 and has been a member of its executive committee since 2021.

Colin is also a former board member of the Canadian Bar Association Employment Law Group, a former executive member of the Vancouver Bar Association and director of the Vancouver Squash League. Outside of the office, he does his best to provide “leadership” with his five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

As a member of the Okanagan College Foundation board, Colin currently acts as chair of the foundation’s governance committee. The foundation raises and manages private resources for the development and expansion of educational programs, services, capital projects and student financial aid through scholarships, bursaries, and grants. Colin also frequently volunteers his time with the Chartered Professional in Human Resources to provide free webinars and presentations to its members.

Colin received his Juris Doctor from the University of Victoria and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary.

Colin was also the first student council president of Anne McClymont when it opened in the mid-’90s.

Kelowna