The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Daniel Bussiere has been entrepreneurial since he can remember from lemonade stands to growing into IT services when he was in his early teens, building a passion for business.

He started his career with a large national firm when he was 19 and got the entrepreneurial bug to build something on his own.

Benewealth was born. In his time building Benewealth to be one of the preeminent independent wealth advisory firms for business owners and professionals in the Okanagan Daniel has been involved with six other companies on an ownership level.

As a partner in Honest Boutique, a well-known women’s boutique selling across Canada and the U.S., alongside other business interests in blockchain and commercial real estate. Daniel eats, sleeps, and breathes finance, business, and an entrepreneurial lifestyle. He grew up in Alberta and spent his summers in Kelowna visiting with family while his dad volunteered at Green Bay with the waterskiing program. His family then moved to Christina Lake.

After he completed school, Daniel came to Kelowna to get building.

Daniel currently runs Benewealth as the principal advisor, starting the company from the ground up and expanding its client base. He currently oversees 10+ staff between the businesses it manages locally.

Daniel takes extreme pride in being a good corporate citizen and community member and have worked to invest in team members education, volunteerism and building a flexible and inclusive work environment. Daniel was recruited to build a branch of DFSIN from the ground up as the branch manager and managing partner of the Desjardin office locally.

He realized his passion was for a boutique style practice and working directly with clients. Daniel has been a partner, director and or president of companies in the fitness, real estate, blockchain, vending, IT, Ecommerce, and retail industries. His experience is diverse, but the commonality is his passion for business and the entrepreneurial lifestyle.

Benewealth is the 2021-22 title sponsor for Okanagan FC, the soccer program is admired for providing a development path for young kids to young adults into competitive development teams. The robust nature of the women’s program was of particular importance along with low barrier level to play soccer.

He is also incoming membership chair for the EO Okanagan chapter, giving back to an organization that has significantly impacted his business and personal life.

Daniel has run adult softball team and soccer teams for over decade, playing out his passion for playing sports and enjoying our city’s amazing sports facilities. Currently Secretary/Treasurer of BNI business builders a top performing chapter in BC creating $2.88M among local economic activity in 2021/22. Former Vice-Chair and Title Sponsor – Wheels for a cure society Junior Achievement BC – Past Volunteer Past Presenter – Advocis Strategies for Success National Advisory Council member – Financial Horizons Group Motionball – Former Director corporate sponsorship & Gold Sponsor. Benewealth Volunteers with Kelowna Gospel Mission monthly.

Daniel’s education experience includes Post secondary courses & Industry courses and certifications. CSC, CPH, CIFC, Brand Managers Course, LLQP, CCS (candidate), CPH.

Benewealth is consistently selected as one of the Top financial Advisory firms in Kelowna by threebestrated. Ranked as one of the top 30 Advisory firms in the country with Financial Horizon’s group consistently out of over 10K + advisors. As a consistent President circle producer. Manulife Elite Advisor Over the past 8 years we’ve consistently been recognized as: Top 10 Wealth builder team – IPC High Net Worth Partner Award – IPC Top Investment Advisor – GP Financial Best of Kelowna – Top 3 as well notable mention thur the years.

Kelowna