40 under 40: David Herrington

After graduating from Thompson Rivers University, David Herrington spent 10 years in the Lower Mainland gaining experience as a software developer in a variety of industries (aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and oil and fas to name a few).

He designed a software solution for Microsoft HoloLens, which led him to have a meeting with Microsoft Vancouver general manager Edo De Martin. The 15 minute presentation turned into a 90 minute discussion and a job offer from De Martin.

After a decade of living in the Lower Mainland, he wanted to move his family to Kelowna and start up his own company in the tech space. David’s dream of starting a company on his own was finally a reality. Throughout the last 10 years he has been actively involved in mentoring youth programs in the community and coaching his children’s various sports teams. He looks forward to continuing to make an impact in the Central Okanagan personally and professionally.

He successfully helped to scale a number of startups to acquisition acting as the technology lead. The startups included ARAS360 (Faro) and CorTech Digital Technologies (Mercana)

Each staff chooses the number of hours that works best for them, and after one notable project release, the entire staff was given an entire week off with pay, which literally NEVER happens, as a thank you from David. David is a value driven leader who values individuality, teamwork, and growth. He challenges employees to learn new skills and enables them to grow their expertise and celebrates shared success. Currently, David’s leadership goal for Kelowna Software is to bring his best to the team every day by working as hard (if not harder) than anyone, asking for their opinions so they feel valued and heard, and creating a positive, trusting, and supportive environment for all employees that have and will ever work here. They are aiming to be the best company to work for in BC and beyond.

In terms of volunteerism, David worked with youth programs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for over 10 years, mentoring young men and women between the ages of 12-18. This involved at minimum a four-hour a week commitment during the week and on weekends.

He helped each youth develop goals in specific areas around intellect, social, physical and spiritual characteristics. This included lessons on STEM-related projects, like learning how to program a basic video game, public speaking, vehicle maintenance, learning new sports and providing religious instruction.

While these youth have moved on to bigger and better things, David still keeps in touch with many of them on social media or video game platforms. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Major in Computing Science from Thompson Rivers University

Also was recognized by Microsoft Vancouver for creating additional technology for their HoloLens VR Headset Face of Technology (Kelowna) 2022. He was also asked to speak at Thompson Rivers University career and experiential learning virtual career mentoring networking event on the theme of entrepreneurship.

