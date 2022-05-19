40 under 40: David Herrington

After graduating from Thompson Rivers University, David Herrington spent 10 years in the Lower Mainland gaining experience as a software developer in a variety of industries (aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and oil and fas to name a few).
He designed a software solution for Microsoft HoloLens, which led him to have a meeting with Microsoft Vancouver general manager Edo De Martin. The 15 minute presentation turned into a 90 minute discussion and a job offer from De Martin.
After a decade of living in the Lower Mainland, he wanted to move his family to Kelowna and start up his own company in the tech space. David’s dream of starting a company on his own was finally a reality.
He successfully helped to scale a number of startups to acquisition acting as the technology lead. The startups included ARAS360 (Faro) and CorTech Digital Technologies (Mercana)
Each staff chooses the number of hours that works best for them, and after one notable project release, the entire staff was given an entire week off with pay, which literally NEVER happens, as a thank you from David.
In terms of volunteerism, David worked with youth programs for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for over 10 years, mentoring young men and women between the ages of 12-18. This involved at minimum a four-hour a week commitment during the week and on weekends.
He helped each youth develop goals in specific areas around intellect, social, physical and spiritual characteristics. This included lessons on STEM-related projects, like learning how to program a basic video game, public speaking, vehicle maintenance, learning new sports and providing religious instruction.
While these youth have moved on to bigger and better things, David still keeps in touch with many of them on social media or video game platforms. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Major in Computing Science from Thompson Rivers University
Also was recognized by Microsoft Vancouver for creating additional technology for their HoloLens VR Headset Face of Technology (Kelowna) 2022. He was also asked to speak at Thompson Rivers University career and experiential learning virtual career mentoring networking event on the theme of entrepreneurship.
