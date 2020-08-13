Dr. Andrew Dargie practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon. (Contributed)

40 under 40: Dr. Andrew Dargie

Andrew practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon, B.C.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations. This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public. BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

Dr. Andrew Dargie is originally from Calgary, having lived in Kelowna for the past three years.

He earned a full scholarship at Stanford University in California and obtained a bachelor of science in biology.

During his time there, he was an all-American sprinter and competed for Team Canada multiple times.

Dr. Dargie also competed on the equestrian team, played centre on the men’s hockey team and has always been passionate about staying active.

Andrew received his medical degree from the University of Calgary and went on to a vascular surgery residency, but ultimately decided to pursue and obtain his CCFP designation.

Andrew practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon.

He also works as an emergency room physician at Penticton Regional Hospital and South Okanagan General Hospital, where he is the department head of emergency medicine.

Dr. Dargie is the founder and lead educator for ‘the botox course’ and ‘the filler course,’ Canada’s gold standard aesthetics training programs.

Although Andrew has not had direct involvement in the volunteer community in Kelowna as of yet, he is a strong advocate for education in medicine as well as medical aesthetics.

Through teaching, patient education and knowledge sharing on social media, Andrew has worked hard to educate patients and the community.

He has spent time lecturing across western Canada about complications associated with medical aesthetics procedures.

Andrew received the following awards during his tenure at the University of Calgary: Academic All Canadian and the Canadian University Student-Athlete-Volunteer of the Year.

