40 Under 40: Garrett Jones

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020. The chamber is now calling for nominations.

This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.

BDO Canada LLP will make up the independent panel of judges.

There will be a wrap-up celebration for recipients once the program has concluded.

Garrett has been fortunate enough to grow up in Kelowna and when he left in 2004, he knew he would come back. In late 2016 Garrett took that opportunity to come back and work with Valley-First as the Regional Manager of Commercial Insurance. In late 2019 Garrett was offered a position with the Valley First Commercial Banking team has a Sr. Commercial Account Manager; this has given him an exciting opportunity to learn a new side of the business. Garrett has been a member of influence on the OYP for almost two years and officially joined the COEDC Connector program in 2019. The OYP inspired him to create a similar group within Valley First, (VF Community Collective) last year they hosted/co-hosted six events, the goal, networking with a twist. They teamed up with local businesses and partners (Ex: OYP, Impulse Escape Room) to introduce Mystery Networking events that incorporated an experience with the hope to deepen connections and relationships. Garrett is also the Regional Leader for BC Young Leaders; his group consists of 40 plus members from various credit unions across the Okanagan. The goal is to help enrich, engage, and inspire young leaders with skills and development that will grow and strengthen the BC Credit Union system.

In Alberta, Garrett was a Lions Club Member (VP of his chapter) but was looking for a new NPO/Charity to get involved with when he came across the Bridge Youth and Family Services. The work they are doing and their goal of bringing a youth recovery center to the Central Okanagan inspired Garrett and ever since he has been an advocate and strong supporter of trying to bring this goal to reality.

In 2019 Ryan Donn teamed up with Garret and the Valley First team to create the Valley First for the Tribute for Teens fundraising concert for the youth recovery center, this amazing show raised over $20,000. Valley First is a strong supporter of the Central Okanagan Foodbank, and last year Garrett helped co-lead a group that did Kaizen (A Lean Methodology) for them. The goal was to provide create efficiencies and provide advice allowing them to maximize efforts for their clients. The team spent three full days in the foodbank, breaking down, reviewing and revamping their process of bringing food from the warehouses to their market, allowing them to serve more clients. Most of the Valley First Community Events that have been hosted were also fundraisers for the Foodbank, which saw them raise almost $1500.

Garrett is currently attending UBCO at the Faculty of Management working towards his Masters. In 2018 he received the Top 10 under 40 Award from Canadian Underwriter Magazine. He was an Emerging Business Award Finalist, Airdrie Business Awards. In 2016 he received the Community Hero Award Regional Winner from Allstate and in 2012 the Community Spirit Award from RBC.

