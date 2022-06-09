The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

Greg Bickert worked in retail prior to his career in strata management.

He began in strata management in 2005 and worked for nearly a decade in the industry before deciding to establish Inspire Property Management back in 2015.

He’s always found time for community, volunteering his time for local charities and non-profits such as Central Okanagan Child Development Association (as it was then called), Motionball for Special Olympics and United Way.

He has fundraised for, and donated funds to these same organizations and others, such as Movement Foundation.

In his earlier career in retail, he started at an entry level position and earned promotions and advancements before becoming a manager for a local branch of a large multinational retailer.

When his career shifted to strata management, he again started in an entry level position as an unlicensed administrative clerk. His peers identified him as a leader and mentor in the business.

Before too long, he was promoted to a managing broker position, the license category for a person who is responsible for the licensed activities at the brokerage.

He started Inspire Property Management in 2015 and has grown it from an idealistic vision into the company it is today – one award was the 2020 Kelowna Chamber Ethics in Business Excellence Award.

He was elected president of the Professional Association of Managing Agents in 2020, the association’s first president from outside the Lower Mainland.

Greg’s volunteerism extends to many industry associations and stakeholder groups – the Professional Association of Managing Agents (PAMA), Financial Services Authority, Office of Housing and Construction Standards (OHCS), and Strata Property Agents of BC (SPABC).

Part of his role on the Kelowna education committee for the PAMA is to create and provide seminars designed specifically for the issues faced by strata and rental property managers that serve the local area.

In his time as PAMA president, he has led the association as it transitioned from in-person only seminars to 100 per cent online seminars – not only making education accessible during the pandemic but making education readily available outside the Lower Mainland for the province’s licensees.

For OHCS, he participates in regular discussions with the policy branch on how best to fulfill the mandate as it relates to strata housing.

Greg holds University of British Columbia/Sauder School of Business Certificates: Strata Management Licensing Course; Rental Property Management Licensing Course; Managing Broker Licensing Course.

Inspire Property Management was nominated for the 2021 Kelowna Chamber Small Business Award and was a finalist for the Inclusive Workplace Award. The Professional Association of Managing Agents recognized Greg as a finalist for their Industry Contributor Award.

