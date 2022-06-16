40 under 40: Gursagar Singh

Gursagar Singh is a fifth year student in the Bachelors of Management program at UBC Okanagan, who describes himself as a young and ambitious entrepreneur.

Currently finishing university, Gursagar runs businesses in the real estate, e-commerce, and business process outsourcing industries. Starting his undergrad, he was eager to connect with his peers. He founded the Indian Culture and Dance Club to pursue his fascination with Indian culture and connect the Indian communities within UBCO. He competed in case competitions and clubs related to consulting and entrepreneurship. Wanting to share his experiences, he was positioned as the director for Consulting Club.

In his third year of university, he founded a real estate holdings company and started a gym apparel company. Determined to give back to UBC Okanagan and help students, Gursagar decided to run for the UBCO Senate governing educational policies advocating for mental health awareness and the restrictions for invigilation. Gursagar assisted the vice-president, finance of the Student Union and budgeted the union’s expenses. In the summer of 2021, he launched the BPO and made a strategic alliance with a realty company.

Leadership to Gursagar has included the HK Phil Vision Strategic Alliance with DDR Real Estate Brokerage Services; founding Konseqy Apparel Inc. in 2020; founding HK PhilVision in 2021; co-founding JSD Cresco; constructing a website and transaction-based software to connect POS systems for SMEs in the Food & Wine Industry; boosting employee morale and resolving clientele interpersonal conflicts in Ohana Manpower Services Inc.; working as a student-at-Large within UBCO’s Student Union Funding Committee; being elected as Faculty of Management Student Representative in the UBCO Senate by majority vote; named director of Consulting Club UBCO within Management Student Association; and taking second place at the UBCO Management Student Association Consulting Case Competition.

Lots of fundraising also defines who Gursagar is. He took part in charity events at UBCO, United Way; BrainTrust BC; and many others. He also volunteered and advocated for mental health awareness and curriculum policies as a student senator within his 2020-21 term, and took part in the MGMT Case Competition in 2019. He will graduate this year with a BA in Management from UBCO.

