40 Under 40: Jackie Marsh

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020.
This is the Kelowna chamber’s sixth year of searching for the city’s high achievers and bringing their stories to the public.
In the past months, hundreds of healthcare workers and first responders responded quickly and willingly to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have had to change their daily routines and time with their own families, cancelled vacations and other plans, and missed out on activities at home with their loved ones, homemade meals, and a sense of normalcy.
While many of us are staying safe and healthy at our own homes, we are thankful for our frontline workers who are confronting new risks from this virus at work, while keeping our community safe and sound. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all of our frontline workers, both under and over 40, you are our saviors and thank you so much for serving our community and protecting us. Your sacrifice is greatly appreciated.
Housekeeping Services Manager, Jackie Marsh, started her career with Interior Health 23 years ago at the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) . She began as a casual housekeeper in 1997, and from that point forward accepted every offer to expand her knowledge, leading to a deep learning and understanding for emergency and intensive care cleaning procedures and best practices. In 2001 she accepted a supervisory role, which she continued for ten years until she began her role as educator for the department in 2011. At this time, Jackie realized more education was required to teach new and existing staff. From that realization, she created the Housekeeping School to help develop a greater understanding of best practices and practical skills for all staff within her department.
Continuing to pursue a challenge and learning opportunities, Jackie went on to take on various roles within her department as a Coordinator in 2016, and Manager in 2018; these moves allowed her to continue building her knowledge and develop relationships with other leaders at KGH. Jackie now manages a team of 285 staff, including housekeepers, material porters, a coordinator, and multiple supervisors.
She is incredibly supportive of her department and continues to highlight the great work of her team, “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that patient safety is always kept at the forefront. My team of supervisors are committed to supporting all staff with guidance, coaching and mentoring. This amazing group of people are dedicated to patient safety, and I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
Jackie has lived in the Okanagan most of her life and feels grateful every day to live in such a beautiful place
The honourary mentions came about from Dr. Eric Li, Associate Professor, Faculty of Management at UBCO – who is also a previous Top 40 Under 40 Honouree.