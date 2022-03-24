40 under 40: Jason Blucke

Jason started his career at IG in 2008 while completing his Business degree from Okanagan College. In 2009 he became one of the youngest Certified Financial Planners (CFP) across the country. In 2016 Jason obtained his Chartered Investment Manager designation (CIM) and in 2017 joined the exclusive IIROC Securities division at IG. Since then, Jason has been fortunate to grow a great team and work with such amazing clients. His team specializes in working with high-net-worth business owners, professionals, and retirees across B.C. and Alberta.

Jason is community and client focused and his ultimate goal and measure of success is the positive value and results that his clients and communities see in reaching their financial goals.

Jason has loved growing up and living in the Okanagan and feels so fortunate that he has been able to grow and raise his family and business here. Jason is very grateful to be able to say that he loves where he lives, what he does and who he does it for.

Leading came naturally for Jason with his years of competitive hockey and many years in captain or assistant captain leadership roles. In his business career Jason feels fortunate to work with an amazing, skilled, energetic young team. Jason has three team members that work for his wealth management practice directly that he mentors, trains, coaches, empowers, and oversees. He also has been involved in mentorship, coaching and training for many new financial advisors across the country at IG and has even been a keynote speaker at the 2019 Apex National Conference in Quebec City for IIROC Securities Licensed Advisors.

Every year Jason and his team help raise funds, awareness, promotes and volunteers for the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s event. They continue to help Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. raise funds and awareness throughout the year. Jason has also recently been involved with helping raise funds and awareness for charities like Paws It Forward Dog Rescue and Canadian Tire Jump Start, and in the past has helped Mamas for Mamas. The team continues to sponsor and be supporters of local hockey and the Kelowna Rockets. They also bought hundreds of nurses lunch and dinner throughout the pandemic by partnering with local restaurants and business owners.

He currently holds a Bachelor of Business Degree in Finance from Okanagan College (BBA) and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), as well as a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM).

Jason has received many awards over the years, including:

-IG Pillar Achievement Awards 2009-2012 (First 4 Years of Business Annual Business Growth Achievements). -2015 Nominated and Featured for BDO Top 40 Under 40. -Highlighted as one of “Top Young Guns” as one of Canadas top young Financial Advisors by an Investment Executive Magazine. -In 2019 Recognized as one of the top 3% of all IG Wealth Management practices across the country. -Now part of both the IIROC Securities Division and the Private Wealth Division at IG. Only 2% of all practices at IG Wealth Management are a part of this exclusive group of tenured advisors.

