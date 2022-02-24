40 under 40: Jaxon Jurome

The Kelowna Chamber partners with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40

The Kelowna Chamber is proud to partner with BDO on the Top 40 Under 40 program for 2022. Top 40 Under 40 recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. This year we will be recognizing the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

As an avid skier, boater, ironman athlete, surfer, realtor and landscape artist, “Action Jaxon” Jurome loves living in the Okanagan lifestyle and has a gift for helping others share living in a place unlike anywhere else in the world.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Jaxon is a third generation real estate agent and associate broker working throughout the Central Okanagan, co-founding the Jurome Real Estate Group with his father, David Jurome, in 2017.

Together, they help people with all aspects of residential real estate from luxury homes to acreages to single family and strata properties.

Jaxon is also an award-winning land-scape artist who draws inspiration from the power of nature.

Through his connections in the real estate industry and natural talents as an artist, Jaxon has been able to use his creativity and people skills to bring the community together and assist many charity events and campaigns that often revolve around art, mental health and physical well-being.

As the president of the of the Central Okanagan Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Jaxon helped lead one of Canada’s largest groups of artists, with 160 members.

He joined the executive board in 2018 and put his expertise to use applying for grants, city cultural projects and organizing shows/events working with an executive team that advocates for the promotion of visual arts in the community.

He also works with other charity groups, and his personal artworks in support of mental health fund campaigns have been instrumental for both raising funds and awareness about mental health initiatives in the community.

Jaxon’s leadership as an award-winning realtor has also allowed him to help hundreds of clients navigate the challenging real estate market since he first became licensed in 2016.

Providing the highest levels of integrity for his clients and the industry, he has recently completed his associate broker credentials to improve the services he can provide while pursuing lea2dership in this field.

Jaxon’s involvement in the community has led to his support of other organizations and initiatives:

•Community partner of CMHA Kelowna donating a portion of his artwork sales to mental health fundraising and public awareness campaigns through Masterpieces for Mental Health.

• Community partner/promoter for the Cycle for Strong Kids YMCA, which raised $65,000 in 2021 despite being virtual.

•Annual YMCA Golf Committee Chair raising over $70,000 in 2021 for kids and families to have access to childcare/programs regardless of financial background.

• President of the Central Okanagan chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists, serving on the executive from 2018 to 2021) – organizing shows, events and grant writing for artists throughout Okanagan including the Almost Spring Show which raised $2,500 for CMHA Kelowna in 2021

• Supporter of the Gospel Mission, helping them reach over $150,000 during 2021 Christmas campaign via pledges.

• Ultra athlete who looks to inspire community to get active and push mental and physical boundaries through numerous fitness pursuits (i.e. Calendar Club Challenge, run one mile for each calendar day during December 2020).

• Run to Guatemala, running a 1/2 marathon per day for one month to raise funds for families in Guatemala in support of the Hearts & Hands Foundation.

