40 under 40: Jeff Hoffart

Growing up in small town Saskatchewan instilled a set of values that stayed with Jeff Hoffart in his career as a teacher, an organizer of TEDxYouth events, an author/publisher of children’s books focused on character education /social impact and into his current role at Do Some Good.

After six years of teaching overseas at IB International schools, he wanted to be closer to his family, so he moved back to Canada in 2013, settling in Kelowna where his parents had retired.

He then co-wrote and published 13 children’s books, including one that was authored by a local Central Okanagan youth. He also worked with a local company to co-create an interactive reading app.

He has now spent eight years with Do Some Good, from napkin drawings to conception. The organization is proud that just in the Central Okanagan, thousands of volunteer matches have been made, tens of thousands of volunteer hours have been tracked, which have supported hundreds of charitable organizations. They are part of the huge impact being made all across Canada.

Jeff says that he is honoured to work with a fantastic team at Do Some Good. Everyone’s a leader on the team and part of his role is simply to help align the puzzle pieces to keep things running smoothly. At the end of the day, leadership (and success…and arguably life) is all about relationships. Building genuine relationships with your team, your customers and your strategic partners is essential. He is proud to have played a role in leading partnership discussions with Black Press Media.

In November 2013, he presented at the first ChangeUP Social Impact pitch competition. He ended up winning, which he describes as such an amazingly warm welcome to the community as he had just recently moved here.

He was honoured to publish a book written by three young Indigenous female authors to help share perspectives on the land common across First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities. This was in collaboration with GreenLearning Canada, and TakingITGlobal, made possible through the Climate Action 150 initiative.

He was also very proud that two of the children’s books they published hit #1 on Amazon’s best seller’s lists.

Kelowna